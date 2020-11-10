Snider grad Williams to miss 12 weeks for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will be out at least 12 weeks.

The 6-foot-11 senior has reinjured his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused him to miss eight weeks, including the first four games.

He will have surgery next week.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged more than eight points and six rebounds as a junior.