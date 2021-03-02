Snider grad Williams out 4-6 weeks after re-injuring foot at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville forward/center Malik Williams, a Fort Wayne native and Snider High School graduate, will miss four to six weeks after re-injuring his right foot in just his third game after returning from nearly a year away.

Williams won’t require additional surgery for the third injury to the foot since September 2019.

The 6-foot-11 senior debuted Feb. 20 against North Carolina after missing the first 15 games following November surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal.

Louisville’s team captain was sidelined for the first four games last season after having a screw inserted in the foot. He had had five points and five rebounds in 19 minutes before leaving Saturday’s game against Duke with the injury.

In three games this season Williams averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds in just under 21 minutes of playing time per contest.