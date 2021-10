FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a blue blood program like the University of Louisville to be the ‘first’ of anything is quite an accomplishment – and Snider High School grad Malik Williams knows that feeling well.

Williams will be the first three-time team captain in Louisville basketball history, as the 6-foot-11 big man prepares for his senior season with the Cardinals.

Williams missed all but three games last year with a foot injury.