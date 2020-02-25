Snider grad Williams injured as Louisville falls to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67.

FSU took over first place in the ACC by a half-game over Louisville and No. 7 Duke. Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk capped a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good.

The Seminoles outscored Louisville 50-27 after halftime and extended their home winning streak to 22 games.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for regular-season ACC wins. Ryan McMahon scored 14 points for Louisville.

Snider High School graduate and Fort Wayne native Malik Williams saw his night come to an abrupt end. Just two and a half minutes into the game the 6-foot-11 junior rolled his left ankle when he landed on a teammates football while corralling a rebound. Williams immediately went to the locker room and did not return to game action. Williams would rejoin in the team on the bench wearing a walking boot. After the game Louisville head coach Chris Mack said x-rays on Williams were negative, and he expects the junior to return to the floor soon.