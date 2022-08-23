WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After off-season surgery on both his hip and shoulder, nobody could be more excited about hitting the football field for Purdue’s season opener next week than Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson.

A senior defensive tackle, Johnson is expected to start against Penn State next Thursday, and will be counted on to help lead the Purdue defense this fall.

Johnson, who earned his degree from Purdue earlier this month, was thrust into the starting lineup his second year on campus back in 2019, playing in all 12 games that year with nine starts. He played in all six games in the COVID-shortened season of 2020, then started all 13 games last fall while racking up 34 tackles, 23 solos, with 4.5 tackles-for-loss and his first collegiate sack.