WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Leading by seven late in the fourth quarter, Purdue’s defense looked to land a knockout punch over No. 21 Illinois.

On third-and-five in Illinois territory, Lawrence Johnson timed Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito’s pass perfectly. Johnson skied his hands in the air, punching the ball in the air.

“I just knew next time he threw it I would just try my best to get my hands up,” Johnson said. “Once I tipped it, I knew my guys would swarm to it.”

Johnson’s teammate, Kieran Douglas, slid in to secure a much-needed interception for the Boilermakers. Purdue’s offense would cash in with a field goal to essentially ice the game.

Johnson’s deflection was the latest impact play made by the former Snider High School standout. After a slow start to his senior season, Johnson is playing his best football at the most important time of the year.

Looking back on the start of the season, Johnson would be the first person to admit he was not playing up to his standards. It wasn’t until he had honest conversations about his teammates that he began to pick up his play on defense.

“When it comes from them to tell me they’ve seen me play better – that I can play better – I take it personally and try to work better at everything I do,” Johnson said.

Purdue remains in the hunt for a Big Ten West Division title with two games to go. The Boilermakers will look to keep their division championship hopes alive when Northwestern comes to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday at noon.