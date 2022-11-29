WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Lawrence Johnson isn’t just a student of the game – he’s a heck of a student in the classroom as well.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Johnson majored in Law & Society and earned his degree this past August. Now, he’s hoping to help earn Purdue a Big Ten championship.

Johnson and the Boilermakers are set to face the University of Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers are there after beating rival I.U. this past week to earn the Big Ten West title.

A six-foot-three, 310-pound defensive tackle, Johnson has been a stalwart on the Purdue defensive line the past four seasons.

After graduating from Snider in 2018, Johnson redshirted the following fall at Purdue. In 2019 he played in all 12 games – including 9 starts – for the Boilermakers. In the COVID-shortened season of 2020 he played in all 6 games with 2 starts, then started all 13 games in 2021.

Following the 2021 season Johnson underwent hip surgery followed by shoulder surgery.

This season Johnson’s played in all 12 games so far, with 27 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

A two-time selection to the WANE-TV Fab 15 as a star at Snider, Johnson won the positional Mr. Football Award for defensive line as a senior for the Panthers as the top defensive lineman in the state of Indiana. Snider won the 5A state title Johnson’s sophomore year, beating New Palestine 64-61 at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2015.