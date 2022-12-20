WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Lawrence Johnson announced he’s entered the NCAA Transfer Portal via social media on Tuesday night.

I am now in the NCAA Transfer portal 🙏🏾 — Lawrence Johnson (@law_jay09) December 20, 2022

A three-year starter on the Purdue defensive line, Johnson helped the Boilermakers win the Big Ten West title this season. His status for Purdue’s bowl game against LSU on January 2 is not known.

Johnson earned his degree in Law & Society from Purdue this past August.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced he was leaving for Louisville earlier this month. Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was named the new head coach at Purdue last week.