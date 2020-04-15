Snider grad Hippenhammer transfers to Miami RedHawks football program

HUNTINGTON, Ind. - Huntington University is pleased to announce the hiring of Kory Alford as the new Forester men's basketball coach.

Alford currently serves as the director of player development for the Nevada Wolf Pack (University of Nevada, Reno). Prior to that role, he held various roles for the basketball team at his alma mater, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity, and I would like to thank Dr. Emberton, Lori Culler, Russ Degitz and the entire committee for entrusting me to become the next head men's basketball coach at Huntington University," said Alford. "It has always been my dream to lead a basketball program, and to be able to do so at a school with such tradition in my home state of Indiana is truly special. God has blessed me throughout my career in this sport, and I consider it a great privilege to be able to contribute to the Christ-centered mission of Huntington University."

In an interview with Nevada Sports Net earlier this year, Steve Alford predicted his son's career trajectory, saying "I think he's got a tremendous future. He's got the mind of a coach." It's that mind that the Foresters are relying on and excited about.

"We are thrilled to have Kory join our coaching staff and HU community," said Lori Culler, athletic director at Huntington University. "Basketball has always been an important part of Kory's life, and his wealth of experiences at the Division I level have prepared him for this opportunity. He brings tremendous knowledge of the game, strong recruiting connections, Indiana family ties and a faith-infused approach to coaching that will enable him to hit the ground running. We are excited about the future of our men's basketball program with Kory at the helm."

Alford's experience as an athlete and a coach for NCAA Division I programs gives him key insights into team dynamics and operations. While on the coaching staff at University of Nevada, Alford focused on scouting and was the key coordinator of the international recruiting strategy that led to nearly a dozen commitments in one year.

Alford spent four seasons on staff at UCLA as the video analytics coordinator after playing two seasons for the Bruins and two seasons at New Mexico. Alford's immersion in high-level basketball programs makes him an ideal fit to lead at HU. His abilities in recruiting, film and statistical analysis and building relationships with players will serve him well in the highly competitive Crossroads League.

As a player, he helped four teams reach the NCAA Tournament, which included the 2014 and 2015 squads advancing to the Sweet 16. During his prep career at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was part of two state championship teams.

Between his time at UCLA and New Mexico, Alford's teams won three conference tournament titles and two conference regular-season crowns.

Alumni of Forester Athletics are excited to see Alford take charge of the men's basketball team.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Kory as the next head men's basketball coach at Huntington University," said Jeff Shepherd, class of 1999 and four-year member of the Forester basketball team. "Kory rose to the top of a tremendous candidate pool and is ready to lead the men's basketball program on and off the court."

Alford, son and grandson of Indiana basketball legends Steve and Sam Alford, earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from UCLA in 2015 and a master's degree from the University of San Francisco in 2017. Alford and his wife, Haley, look forward to being back home again in Indiana.