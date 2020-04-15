Snider grad Hippenhammer transfers to Miami RedHawks football program

OXFORD, Ohio (WANE) – Former Snider High School standout and two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection Mac Hippenhammer is taking his talent to Miami University as the receiver announced his decision via social media on Wednesday.
At Penn State, Hippenhammer redshirted his first season on campus in 2017, then played in 20 games over the last two years.
The former Fort Wayne standout has 7 career receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown.
Hippenhammer put his name in the transfer portal earlier this month, not long after it was announced he was no longer playing football at Penn State but rather focusing on his baseball career. He showed promise on the diamond, hitting .272 last spring as a sophomore for the Nittany Lions and excelling defensively in the outfield.