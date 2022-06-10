FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Vaughn Dunbar may soon be adding his name to college football’s elite, as the former Indiana University running back is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dunbar played two seasons for the Hoosiers, and rushed for 1,805 yards as a senior in 1991. That year he was named first-team All-America and finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

If selected, Dunbar would join Snider alum Rod Woodson in the College Football Hall of Fame. Woodson was inducted in 2016.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.