Smith leaving Indiana as grad transfer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Smith led Indiana University in minutes played last season, but the six-foot-seven forward will play his final season of college basketball elsewhere, as the Smith has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

A native of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Smith averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds a night as a versatile piece of the I.U. roster last season. He led the Hoosiers at 30.3 minutes per game and was tops on the team with 31 steals.

Indiana went 20-12 last season, winning its opening game in the Big Ten Tournament before the season was shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic.