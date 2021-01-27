Slow start dooms Irish in loss to Hokies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-51.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies, who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish, who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.