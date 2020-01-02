Skowronek talks Irish, legacy, and opportunity to play at Notre Dame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad and Fort Wayne native Bennett Skowronek announced his decision to become a graduate transfer at Notre Dame on Wednesday night and today he spoke with WANE sports director Glenn Marini about his choice.
Skowronek spent four seasons at Northwestern, amassing 110 receptions and over 1,400 yards. However, an injury derailed his 2019 season as he played just three games. The ability to recoup the season as a redshirt year combined with his graduation from Northwestern in December allows Skowronek to play immediately for one season at Notre Dame.