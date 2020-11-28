Skowronek scores go-ahead TD as Irish stay perfect with win at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish’s defense locked down after the first quarter to beat No. 25 North Carolina 31-17 on Friday.
That kept the Fighting Irish on course to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Book threw for 279 yards and a score while using his mobility to keep plays alive.
Ben Skowronek ran for the go-ahead score midway through the third quarter, while Kyren Williams had two rushing TDs.
UNC’s Sam Howell threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, though the Irish surrendered one field goal after the first quarter.á