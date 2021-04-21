Six-time Big Ten champion and 1,500-meter NCAA champion Andy Bayer retires from track and field

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Six-time Big Ten champion and 1,500-meter NCAA champion, Leo native, Andy Bayer has retired from track and field.

Prior to the pandemic, Bayer was on pace for the Tokyo Summer Olympic, but recently, Nike dropped the runner from his contract.

After Bayer and Nike parted ways, it was harder for Bayer to justify the sacrifice of being away from his family and new job if he did not make it to the games this summer.

A state champion at Leo in the 3,200-meter, Bayer has officially retired at the age of 31.

In 2012, he won the NCAA 1,500-meter title, something only two other Hoosiers that later became Olympians had done. ( Jim Spivey (1982) and Bob Kennedy (1990))

One of the biggest factors in his decision was his family.