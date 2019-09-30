Sindelar, Moore to miss Penn State game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Need a Homecoming spark early in the fourth quarter, University of Saint Francis quarterback Matt Crable made the call to Casey Coll.

Coll answered the call gathering a short pass from Crable and turning it into a backbreaking touchdown dash in the No. 3 Cougars 31-13 Homecoming win over St. Ambrose University on a warm, humid, summerlike afternoon at Kevin Donley Field / Bishop D'Arcy Stadium. Coll's determined run in front of nearly 4,000 fans was the big play in a game of many big plays for USF.