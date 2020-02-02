Sh’Toya Sanders Has Double-Double in Homecoming Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Depsite a double-double with career-high rebounds for Sh’Toya Sanders, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a Summit League contest to North Dakota on Saturday (Feb. 1) 63-49 in the Mastodons’ homecoming game.

Sanders finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds. She got her 10th board just 20 seconds into the third quarter.

Purdue Fort Wayne led early until North Dakota tied the game at 9 with a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the opening quarter. North Dakota went on a 9-0 run to close the opening 10 minutes. The Mastodons went on a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter, which included a pair of free throws from Sanders, a 3-pointer from Hannah Albrecht, and a mid-range jumper from Anna Lappenküper. The teams traded points to close the half, as North Dakota took a three-point lead into halftime.

The Fighting Hawks exploded in the third quarter, shooting over 50 percent from the floor and outscoring the ‘Dons 19-8. The fourth quarter was dead even at 17 apiece. Lappenküper had six points, while Riley Ott had five. The senior finished with 11 while the freshman had 17. The two joined Sanders as the three Mastodons in double-figures.

North Dakota’s Julia Fleecs had 23 points and 10 rebounds to counter Sanders’ fifth double-double as a Mastodon. The ‘Dons forced 17 North Dakota turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne held their 17th opponent under 50 percent shooting this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-17, 1-8 Summit League while North Dakota improves to 14-8, 5-4. The Mastodons are back in action on Tuesday (Feb. 4) when they host Western Illinois for a 7 p.m. tip in the Gates Sports Center.

