SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana native Micah Shrewsberry is back in the Hoosiers state as Shrewsberry was introduced as Notre Dame’s new head men’s basketball coach on Thursday in South Bend.

A graduate of Indianapolis Cathedral High School and a former player at Hanover College, Shrewsberry said the opportunity to come home was a big factor in taking the job to lead the Irish.

Shrewsberry spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Penn State, taking the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Prior to Penn State, Shrewsberry was an assistant at Purdue under Matt Painter. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Butler, IU South Bend, DePauw, and Wabash College.