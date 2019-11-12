Short-handed Notre Dame falls to Lady Vols

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Six Mastodons finished in double-digits as the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team picked up their first victory of the season in a 91-80 victory over Manchester on Thursday (Nov. 7) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Jarred Godfrey finished with a game-high 20 points thanks to 7-of-11 shooting. He added eight rebounds and four assists with only one turnover in 20 minutes. The sophomore has started the season with back-to-back games of 20 points.

Matt Holba added 16 points. Freshman Tionne Rollins scored 13 points. Dylan Carl finished a rebound short of a double-double with 12 points and nine boards. Marcus DeBerry totaled 11 points while Brian Patrick had 10.

The 'Dons had a 45-26 edge on the glass with Cameron Benford grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne built a lead of 50-32 at the break thanks partly to DeBerry's nine points in the first 20 minutes. The 'Dons made 11 of their 14 free throws in the first.

The second half saw the Mastodons built a lead as large as 26 points.

For the game, the 'Dons shot 51.5 percent (34-of-66) from the floor. The Spartans finished at 44.3 percent (27-of-61). Jared Andis led Manchester with 18 points.

The 'Dons are now 1-1. Manchester played the contest as an exhibition.

The Mastodons are at SEMO on Sunday (November 10).