FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field had a hint of ‘Black and Gold’ for Purdue night during the TinCaps game on Thursday.

Purdue women’s volleyball coach Dave Shondell and women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds each made the visit from West Lafayette to meet with members of the John Purdue Club. Both took time to thank Boilermaker fans for their support and shed some insight into their respective programs.

Northeast Indiana is very familiar for Shondell. Two members of this fall’s Purdue’s women’s volleyball team – Maddie Schermerhorn and Eva Hudson – both hail from the area. Hudson will join the Boilermakers after wrapping up her high school career at Bishop Dwenger.

Katie Gearlds just wrapped up her first season at Purdue, helping the Boilermakers earn a bid to the WNIT.