COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – For only the second time in NCAA Tournament history a no. 1 seed has fallen to a no. 16 seed as Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58 in the first round of East Regional play Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The Boilermakers struggled all game, and trailed 32-31 at halftime. The Boilermakers managed a 11-0 run midway through the second half to a take a six point lead, but could not hang on.

Purdue shot just 35.8 percent from the floor, connecting on 19-of-53 shots. They hit just five of 26 three pointers (19.2 percent).

All-American Zach Edey led Purdue with a double-double, tallying 21 points and 15 rebounds. Homestead High School graduate Fletcher Loyer added 13 points while Mason Gillis chipped in with 10.

Sean Moore led Fairleigh Dickinson with 19 points as FDU came into the game as the shortest team in the NCAA Tournament field this year.

Purdue, who won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles, finishes the year with an overall record of 29-6.