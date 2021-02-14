Shayla Sellers scores career-high in loss at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball sophomore guard Shayla Sellers scored a career-high 17 points, but the Mastodons dropped their second game at Cleveland State 71-61 on Saturday (Feb. 13).

Sellers used six points in the last quarter to move past her previous best of 15, which she had reached three times in her career. All six came in a 40-second span on a pair of 3-pointers. Sellers finished with a team-best, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Her five triples is also a career-high.

In addition to Sellers’ performance, the Mastodons also got good contributions from Sierra Bell and Aubrey Stupp, who were both on double-double watch on Saturday. Bell finished with 12 points and nine boards, while Stupp got 10 and eight. Four of Bell’s nine rebounds were off the offensive glass.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s offense was clicking early on, as they shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half and a scorching 58.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Mastodons led by as many as seven in the first quarter and led the contest for 17:12.

After 20 minutes of play, the ‘Dons held a 43-39 lead over the Vikings, but the third quarter is where Cleveland State’s defense clicked into place. The Vikings held the ‘Dons to 2-of-11 shooting from the floor, using this to take a 10-0 push into the break.

Riley Ott closed the gap to five points with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter by knocking in a 3-pointer. This came after JaidaWolfork picked off a bad pass. Wolfork missed a triple, but Ott grabbed the offensive board and took advantage with three second-chance points.

Wolfork was +4 in the +/- in 19 minutes of play.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-20, 0-18 Horizon League while Cleveland State improves to 8-7, 7-7 Horizon. Next up for the Mastodons is their final regular season series of 2020-21: a pair of games against Robert Morris. RMU is 3-11 overall and in the Horizon League.