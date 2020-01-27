Seniors Power Purdue to Win Over Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Dominique Oden and Ae’Rianna Harris topped 20 points Sunday afternoon as the Purdue women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-68 win over Penn State at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference with the victory.
Oden had a career day with 28 points and eight assists. The senior was 13-of-20 from the field with one 3-pointer and posted the first complete game of the year for Purdue (14-7, 5-4).
Harris followed in typically dominant fashion. The Indianapolis notched 21 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year. She also dished out four assists and turned away a pair of shots.
Offensively, the Boilermakers recorded their second game of the season above 50% shooting, finishing with a season-high 55.6%. Purdue totaled 46 points in the paint, matching their previous best this season against Illinois.
Purdue opened the game with a solid first 20 minutes, shooting 48.4% from the field. Harris nearly recorded the double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Despite, the hot shooting clip, the Boilermakers only managed a five-point lead at the break.
Out of halftime, Lady Lions (7-13, 1-8) trimmed the gap down to three with a quick basket, but it was all Purdue from that point forward.
The Boilermakers connected on seven of their next 10 shots and used a 15-0 run to open an 18-point lead. Oden and Harris combined for 10 points during the surge. Defensively, Purdue forced four turnovers and held Penn State off the board for just over three minutes.