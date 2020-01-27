Seniors Power Purdue to Win Over Penn State

College Sports

by: Purdue

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Dominique Oden and Ae’Rianna Harris topped 20 points Sunday afternoon as the Purdue women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-68 win over Penn State at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference with the victory.

Oden had a career day with 28 points and eight assists. The senior was 13-of-20 from the field with one 3-pointer and posted the first complete game of the year for Purdue (14-7, 5-4).

Harris followed in typically dominant fashion. The Indianapolis notched 21 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year. She also dished out four assists and turned away a pair of shots.

Offensively, the Boilermakers recorded their second game of the season above 50% shooting, finishing with a season-high 55.6%. Purdue totaled 46 points in the paint, matching their previous best this season against Illinois.

Purdue opened the game with a solid first 20 minutes, shooting 48.4% from the field. Harris nearly recorded the double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Despite, the hot shooting clip, the Boilermakers only managed a five-point lead at the break.

Out of halftime, Lady Lions (7-13, 1-8) trimmed the gap down to three with a quick basket, but it was all Purdue from that point forward.

The Boilermakers connected on seven of their next 10 shots and used a 15-0 run to open an 18-point lead. Oden and Harris combined for 10 points during the surge. Defensively, Purdue forced four turnovers and held Penn State off the board for just over three minutes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss