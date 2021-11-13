Seniors go out in style as Mastodons top rival IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night for its four seniors, Maddi Nell , Kendyll Gebert , Madison Gates and Katie Crowe , by defeating IUPUI 3-1 (25-16, 26-24, 16-25, 25-16) on Friday (Nov. 12) on the Arnie Ball Court.

After Friday’s match, Gates finished her career 10th in program history with 2,158 assists. Crowe will leave the Mastodon program first in sets played, second in matches played, fourth in kills, fourth in digs and 10th in digs.

After starting the opening set down 10-9, the Mastodons rattled off a 12-4 run, which started with a kill from Gebert. Ramei Jackson and Crowe had four kills each.

The second set was the most thrilling of the night. Purdue Fort Wayne down 23-15, but stormed back with an 11-1 run that featured three blocks from the ‘Dons and three kills from Madelyn Wurster . Purdue Fort Wayne pushed off three IUPUI set points en route to the comeback to go up 2-0.

IUPUI took the third set by using a .321 hitting percentage. Crowe had seven of her match-high 16 kills in the third set.

After IUPUI extended the match, the ‘Dons went up 5-0 in the fourth after Gates aced the Jaguars to open the set. Later on, the ‘Dons forced IUPUI into five straight attacking errors, two of which the ‘Dons blocked. This gave the Mastodons the cushion they needed to cruise to the 3-1 win.

Jackson had 12 kills with a .368 hitting percentage. Rachael Crucis was one of three ‘Dons in double-figures for digs, recording 20. Gates dished out 33 assists.

The Mastodons’ season concludes at 8-23, 6-12 Horizon League. IUPUI falls to 5-24, 3-15, with its season also coming to a close.