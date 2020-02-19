Senior Night Pride, Cougars Fight Back to pull off Upset Win vs #5 Marian

Fort Wayne, Ind. – An 8-0 Marian run to start the second half and a technical foul was not enough to stop theUniversity of Saint Francis men’s basketball team from pulling off the 73-63 win in overtime Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.
Down by 10 with 10:31 remaining in the 2nd, No. 15 USF countered with a 13-2 run, thanks in part to back-to-back 3-pointers by Connor Lautzenheiser and Ridley Zolman.
Jalan Mull‘s layup and free throw tied the game up with .30 seconds remaining, then Mull got the steal to send the game into overtime.
Antwaan Cushingberry led the Cougars with 16 points, Tyler Smith had 13 and Jeffrey Reynolds 11, along with three blocks.
KEY STATISTICS
- Field Goal: USF 48%, MU 38%
- Bench Points: USF 23, MU 6
- Blocks: USF 6, MU 1
IN THE CROSSROADS LEAGUE
- USF’s win along with Spring Arbors 87-65 win at Goshen mean both teams remain tied for fourth place heading into their season-finale matchup. The winner of the game at SAU Saturday will host a first-round Crossroads League playoff game. Indiana Wesleyan beat Grace 110-96, so nothing changes with the top 3 spots. IWU 1, Marian 2, and Grace 3.
NEXT TIME OUT
- USF travels to Spring Arbor Saturday, February 21, with a 3 p.m. tipoff.