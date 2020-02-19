Senior Night Pride, Cougars Fight Back to pull off Upset Win vs #5 Marian

INDIANAPOLIS - The Horizon League announced on Monday afternoon that Northern Kentucky women's basketball rookie Carissa Garcia has been named the Nike® Horizon League Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Garcia previously earned the distinction on Dec. 9. Northern Kentucky is the only institution in the league to have two freshman earn weekly honors on multiple occasions, as Ivy Turner has also been a two-time recipient.

"Carissa continues to build more confidence and improve her game each week," commended head coach Camryn Whitaker. "Her work ethic and desire to be great is starting to show in games, and she is just scratching the surface of the type of player she can be down the road!"

Garcia averaged 15.5 points per game, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc to lead the Norse to a pair of wins over UIC and IUPUI. The rookie guard poured in a career-high 20 points against the Flames on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range to go with a pair of assists and three steals. She then posted 11 points, bolstered by two more triples, in helping NKU snap IUPUI's 13-game winning streak. Garcia also led the Norse defensively with four steals over the weekend while averaging 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The Norse will hit the road for a pivotal Horizon League matchup against Wright State, with which Northern Kentucky is currently tied for second place in the league standings. Tip-off against the Raiders is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 and the game will be carried on ESPN+.