ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In the annual Border Brawl against Adrian College, Trine scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to snap a 2-game losing skid.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Trine first cracked the scoreboard on a 13-yard run by Xaine Kirby. Trine tied the game on a 9-play, 65 yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown run by Alex Price. The Thunder then grabbed the lead on a punt return touchdown by Cole Dean late in the third quarter.

Trine kept rolling in the fourth quarter, scoring on a fumble recovery from Tamir Woods and an Anthony Hentz field goal.

Trine (3-3, 1-1 MIAA) hosts Olivet next Saturday at Shive Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.