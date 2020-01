STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (AP) – Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49.

Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points.

Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.