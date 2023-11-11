FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In her second collegiate game of her career, Jay County High School grad Renna Schwieterman scored a team-high 28 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1) post a record day in a 124-41 win over Great Lakes Christian College.

Saturday’s win set new program records for most points scored in a game, along with the highest scoring margin for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Along with Schwieterman, five other Mastodons scored in double figures. Freshman Erin Woodson dropped 17, Amellia Bromenschenkel added 16, Jazzlyn Linbo scored 12, while Sydney Graber poured in 11 and Lauryn Stover scored 10.

Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road to face Southern Illinois next Wednesday.