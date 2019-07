FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Doug Schreiber has been named the head coach of the Purdue University Fort Wayne baseball program, Mastodon Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton announced on Tuesday (July 23).

"When I started this search, I learned very quickly that Coach Schreiber checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in our next baseball coach," Hartley Hutton said. "Strong recruiting ties in the state of Indiana and 18 years of experience as the head coach of Purdue University elevated him to the top of our list. There is no question that our student-athletes and our fans are going to love his energy, passion, and work ethic that he is going to bring to our program."