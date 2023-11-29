WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue volleyball team opens NCAA Tournament play on Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium against Fairfied, and the third-seeded Boilermakers will be led by a pair of northeast Indiana natives.

Graduate student Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble High School grad, and sophomore Eva Hudson, a Bishop Dwenger grad, have been key to Purdue’s success so far this season.

Purdue finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, including a 15-5 conference mark that saw the Boilermakers finish third in the Big Ten.

Hudson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, leads Purdue with 505 kills while Schermerhorn paces the team with 529 digs.

If Purdue wins on Thursday they’d play in the second round on Friday against the winner of Eastern Illinois/Marquette.