WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue volleyball is blazing out of the gates to a 6-0 start, most recently sweeping three games at home in the Reamer Club Xtra Special. Much of the Boilermakers success can be attributed to West Noble grad Maddie Schermerhorn and Bishop Dwenger grad Eva Hudson.

In her senior season with Purdue, Schermerhorn is leading the Boilermakers defensively with a team-high 101 digs.

As for Hudson, the Dwenger grad has already earned Big Ten Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors.

Purdue hits the road next week for the Louisville Invitational.