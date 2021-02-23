Saturday’s football season opener at Saint Francis cancelled

INDIANAPOLIS - After opening the season as the Preseason Player of the Year and helping Wright State to a share of its third-straight regular season title, Loudon Love has been named the Horizon League Player of the Year, as the League announced its men’s basketball All-League honors on Tuesday. Marques Warrick of Northern Kentucky was selected Freshman of the Year, Cleveland State’s Tre Gomillion earned Defensive Player of the Year and Matt Johnson of Detroit Mercy was named Sixth Man of the Year. In addition, Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates was selected as the Coach of the Year for the second-straight season. All awards were voted on by the League’s 12 head coaches.

Love is the Horizon League’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row, becoming the first player since Green Bay’s Keifer Sykes in 2014-15 to go back-to-back. The senior finished Horizon League play nearly averaging a double-double ranking sixth in points at 17.4 and third in rebounds at 9.9. Love currently ranks 17th in country in rebounds and 14th in offensive rebounds at 3.6 per contest. Overall this season, he registered 12 doubles-doubles, the most in the HL and tied for fourth in the country. In addition, he ranked third during #HLMBB play shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. Love also got it done on the defensive end earning a spot on the All-Defensive Team after finishing second in blocks with 1.3 during League games. This marks the third-straight season Love will be a member of the All-Horizon League first team, becoming the first Wright State player to be named to three All-League first teams.