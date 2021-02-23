Saturday’s football season opener at Saint Francis cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis football fans have been waiting since October 26, 2019 for their next home game – so what’s another week?
USF was originally scheduled to open their seven-game 2021 spring season this Saturday at 1 p.m. against Madonna University. However, due to COVID issues on Madonna’s campus and within the program, that game has been cancelled.
USF will now play its season opener the following Saturday. They’ll host Taylor University at noon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on March 6.