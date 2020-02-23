Sanders Records Double-Double in Loss to Omaha

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a double-double from senior Sh’Toya Sanders, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped its senior day and Pink Out contest with Omaha on Saturday (Feb. 22) in the Gates Sports Center.

The 13th annual Pink Out game benefited the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. The Mastodons also honored the program’s three senior student-athletes: Sanders, Hannah Albrecht and Anna Lappenküper.

The third quarter was when the Mastodons looked most dangerous to the Mavericks, as they outscored Omaha 21-12 in that frame. This was in large part due to an 8-0 run to start the second half, which came on two 3-pointers from Lappenküper and Albrecht, and a driving layup from the senior from Germany. This forced an Omaha timeout.

The difference in the game came in the fourth quarter, when Omaha had four straight makes to go up by 15. This was just moments after Riley Ott drained a triple to bring the game within seven points.

The Mastodons had just 11 turnovers compared to Omaha’s 15, eight of which were of the live-ball variety. The ‘Dons had eight steals that led to 13 points off turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne also led in second chance points 10-8.

Albrecht finished as the leading scorer for the ‘Dons with 13. Sanders’ double-double was an 11-point, 10-rebound effort. She also pitched in three blocks and three steals. Lappenküper had four steals to go with her five points.

Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 5-22, 1-13 Summit League, while Omaha improves to 7-20, 2-12 Summit. The Mastodons will have a chance to right the ship on Thursday (Feb. 27) when Denver comes to Fort Wayne to play on Arnie Ball Court.