INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For a sixth straight season, Franciscan Bowl bragging rights go to Marian after a 24-14 win over Saint Francis (4-3, 3-1 MSFA) on Saturday.

The loss also snaps a 4-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Grant Gremmel struggled in Saturday’s loss, completing 22-of-45 passes for 179 yards and five interceptions. Marian capitalized on most of those turnovers throughout the afternoon.

Saint Francis trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter after Tirae Spence and Zach Bundalo scored for Marian. The Cougars cut the deficit in half thanks to a David Smith touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Marian responded with an 8-play, 61 yard drive that wrapped up with a Bundalo touchdown pass to Jake Reichard. The Knights took their largest lead of the game after Marlon Pomili hit a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Saint Francis scored early in the fourth quarter on a Cam Peterson touchdown, but the Cougars’ offense was shut out the rest of the way.

The Cougars look to bounce back next Saturday against Indiana Wesleyan at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.