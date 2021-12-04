Saint Francis Women’s Basketball falls at home to No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A late surge by the Saint Francis Woman’s Basketball team was not enough as the Cougars fell at home to Indiana Wesleyan, 81-70.

Reganne Pate led the Cougars with 16 points, while Meleah Kunkel and Cassidy Crawford also finished in double figures.

Saint Francis also had trouble guarding several standouts for Indiana Wesleyan, including Lilli Frasure (26 points) and Kelli Damman (20 points).

After trailing by double figures for most of the second half, the Cougars did go on a late surge to make the game competitive in the final minutes. Saint Francis trailed by as few as six in the final two minutes, but it was not enough as Indiana Wesleyan was able to make enough free throws down the stretch.

Saint Francis hosts an exhibition against Blackburn College on Dec. 10 before hosting Governors State in their next regular season game on Dec. 14.