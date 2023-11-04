FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their final home game of the regular season, Saint Francis (5-4) snapped a 2-game skid with a 34-24 win over No. 20 Concordia on Saturday.

The Cougars capitalized on their opening drive – a 17-play, 75 yard drive capped off by a Cam Peterson touchdown run. Saint Francis opened the game by scoring 20 unanswered points before Concordia scored a field goal as time expired before halftime.

After a Concordia touchdown, Saint Francis responded with another Peterson rushing touchdown to hold onto a 27-10 lead after three.

Concordia scored twice in the final quarter, but couldn’t close the deficit further than 10 points.

Grant Gremmel looked much improved in Saturday’s win, completing 20-of-31 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Peterson led the way on the ground with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Saint Francis allowed 312 yards of total offense. The Cougars also collected two interceptions while also piling up four sacks.

Saint Francis wraps up the 2023 season on the road at Taylor University. Kickoff is 1 p.m. next Saturday.