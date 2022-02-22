FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sixth-seeded Grace got 25 points from Warsaw High School graduate Maddie Ryman as the Lancers knocked off third-seeded Saint Francis 68-62 in the Crossroads League Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Grace advances to the semifinals on Friday while USF falls to 17-9 overall and will wait to see if it makes the field for the NAIA National Tournament.

*Could play at second-seeded IWU at 7 p.m. on Friday, or host no. 7 seed Goshen on Friday.