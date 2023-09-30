LIVONIA, Mich. (WANE) – After starting the season 0-2, Saint Francis is back to .500 on the season after a 44-9 win at Madonna in the Cougars’ MSFA conference opener.

Saint Francis surrendered an early field goal before scoring 31 unanswered points to Madonna.

The Cougars’ offense also looked improved in the win. Grant Gremmel completed 13 of 27 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday’s win. Brett Wethington rushed for a pair of touchdowns while Tamarris Springfield added a score.

Defensively, Saint Francis racked up eight sacks and three takeaways against Madonna. A 50-yard pick-6 by Scott Hudson highlighted a strong showing by Saint Francis’s defense on Saturday.

Saint Francis (2-2, 1-0 MSFA) returns home after a 3-game road trip next Saturday against Siena Heights. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.