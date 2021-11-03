Saint Francis tops Indiana Tech in crosstown showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll graduate David Ejah pumped in a team-high 24 points to lead Saint Francis over crosstown rival Indiana Tech 84-78 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Saint Francis, ranked no. 2 in the latest NAIA poll, improves to 4-0 on the season with the win while Indiana Tech falls to 0-2.

Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull added 20 points and a team-best five assists for USF, while Antwaan Cushingberry chipped in with 18 points.

Tech was led by Rog Stein’s game-high 27 points, while Cory McKinney added 15 and Grant Smith 14.

