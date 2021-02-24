Ejah erupts as USF tops Grace in Crossroads League tourney opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Saint Francis over fifth-seeded Grace College 90-74 Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center in the first round of the Crossroads League conference tournament.

Antwaan Cushingberry added 20 points and 8 assists while Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull chipped in with 15 points for the Cougars.

USF advances to the conference semifinals on Saturday where they’ll hit the road to face top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m.

Grace was led by Jakob Gibbs with 18 points. Blackhawk Christian grad Frankie Davidson added 11 points.

In other Crossroads League first round play Huntington University fell to Marian University 86-71.