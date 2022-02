FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis swept visiting Grace College in a Crossroads League women’s-men’s doubleheader on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

The USF women won 71-70 thanks to a late three by Chloe McKnight. Cassidy Crawford of led USF with 21 points while Warsaw High School grad Maddie Ryman paced Grace with 26 points.

In the men’s game Antwaan Cushingberry tallied 31 points as the Cougars bested the Lancers 86-73.