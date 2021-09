FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis won the first two games but dropped the next three on the way to a 3-2 loss (25-13, 25-20, 18-25, 17-25, 16-18) on Wednesday Night at the Hutzell Center.

USF fell to 4-15 overall and 2-6 in Crossroads League play.

Paige Fortkamp, a Fort Recovery, Ohio native tallied 26 kills for USF to lead the Cougars. Homestead grad Haiyden Carrico added 10 kills for USF.

The Cougars are back in action on Friday when they host Taylor University at 7 p.m.