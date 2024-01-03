FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis women bested Bethel 79-50 while the USF men fell to the Pliots 96-88 in a Crossroads League doubleheader Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Reganne Pate led USF with 22 points in the women’s game, while Norwell grad Maiah Shelton paced Bethel with 9 points.

In the nightcap Luke Almodovar led USF with 19 points while Blackhawk Christian grad Zane Burke and Prairie Heights grad Isaiah Malone had 17 apiece in the loss to Bethel. The Pilots were led by Drew Lutz’s 30-point effort.