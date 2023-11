FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis split a doubleheader with Crossroads League rival Goshen on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center with the USF women falling 77-68 while the men topped the Maple Leafs 89-80.

Charlie Yoder, a Westview High School grad, led all scorers with 29 points while Snider grad Karson Jenkins tallied 20 points for Goshen.

In the women’s game Ally Madden had 20 points to lead USF.