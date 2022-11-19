FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In his home debut leading Saint Francis women’s basketball, head coach Jeremy Henney earned a 73-58 win over Bethel to move to 1-0 in Crossroads League play.

The Cougars enjoyed a balanced scoring effort on Saturday, with five players finishing in double figures. Chloe McKnight led Saint Francis with 14 points, while Cassidy Crawford and Reganne Pate each chipped in with 13. Former Carroll High School standout Emily Parrett dropped 11, while Ally Madden added 10 off the bench.

Saint Francis improves to 6-3 overall on the season. The women’s team visits Huntington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On the men’s side, the Cougars struggled to score in a 79-68 loss on Saturday. Saint Francis only shot 34.4% from the floor, including 7-of-22 from 3-point range.

Antwaan Cushingberry led Saint Francis with 19 points, while Brayton Bailey and Branden Northern also finished in double figures.

Saint Francis looks to bounce back against Huntington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.