FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis women’s basketball snapped a 4-game losing skid with an 84-77 win over Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Thursday. The win also puts the Cougars back at .500 in Crossroads League play.

Former Carroll standout Emily Parrett led Saint Francis with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Cassidy Crawford finished second in scoring with 19 points, while Ally Madden added 18 off the bench. Reganne Pate rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12.

Clinging to a 72-71 lead with less than five minutes left, Saint Francis’s Julia Mantyla drilled a 3-pointer to ignite a 7-2 run that would close out the game.

Saint Francis now hits the road for their next three games, starting with a Saturday afternoon contest at Taylor.