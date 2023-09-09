JOLIET, Ill. (WANE) – In a battle of the Saint Francis’s, the Cougars were shut out in a 17-0 loss on Saturday. Saint Francis falls to 0-2 on the season.

The Cougars struggled on offense, only generating 161 total yards. That unit also coughed up the ball four times – two lost fumbles and two interceptions.

Saint Francis’s defense looked much improved after allowing 45 points last Saturday against Saint Xavier. East Noble grad Bailey Parker collected a forced fumble and recovery in the first half to keep the Cougars within three at halftime.

Saint Francis looks to earn their first win of the season next Saturday at St. Ambrose. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.