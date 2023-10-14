FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After starting the season 0-2, Saint Francis is on fire after winning their fourth straight in a 56-7 victory over Lawrence Tech on homecoming.

The Cougars piled up the points early and often. Saint Francis raced out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of Grant Gremmel passing touchdowns to O’Vauntay Vickers. That lead expanded to 56-0 before Lawrence Tech avoided a shutout in the final quarter.

Gremmel completed 9-of-21 passes for four touchdowns and an interception. Vickers wrapped up his day with three catches for 100 yards and two scores.

On the ground, the Cougars rushed for 285 yards in Saturday’s win. Drew Wheat piled up 78 yards and a score on two carries, while David Smith, Ja’Suan Lambert and Cam Peterson also piled up at least eight carries.

Defensively, the Cougars feasted on Lawrence Tech with six sacks.

Saint Francis looks to keep their winning streak intact next weekend at Marian. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.