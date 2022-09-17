FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis continued the 25th season of Cougars football with a 51-19 win over Judson in the team’s home opener on Saturday.

After Jack James knocked through a pair of field goals, lead tailback Cam Peterson finally got the Cougars in the endzone with a 25-yard catch and run in the first quarter. Peterson accumulated 248 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on Saturday.

Former Eastside High School standout Laban Davis also made his presence felt in the team’s home opener. The freshman scored his first collegiate touchdown, tallying 54 yards on three catches.

Quarterback Heath Simmons was also efficient through the air, completing 23-of-34 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Saint Francis kicks off MSFA conference play next Saturday, hosting Saint Xavier at 6 p.m.