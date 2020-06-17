Saint Francis releases changes to football schedule

Fort Wayne, Ind. – University of Saint Francis football and the Mid-States Football Association have announced changes to the 2020 football schedule. The Cougars will open the season at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium verse Roosevelt, September 19 at 6 P.M.
The NAIA has reduced the maximum number of contests to nine games, with the start date coming no earlier than Saturday, September 12. Half of all NAIA football programs (47 out of 95) must gain clearance from their respective local and university authorities to play for the season to begin by Sept. 12.
USF was set to open the season on Sept. 5 verse USF-IL, after an open date the week before. The NAIA pushed the start of the season back to Sept. 12, which is another open date on the Cougars’ schedule.
“We are very grateful to have a 2020 football schedule to plan for and look forward to,” USF Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey released in a statement. “I know many fans will be wondering about game day environment and seating capacities. We are working with local health authorities and university administration to ensure a safe environment for anyone attending home games at USF. Please be patient and more information will come as we get closer to the home opener versus Roosevelt. Go COUGARS!”
HOME SCHEDULE
Sept. 19 – Roosevelt – 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Madonna – 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Lawrence Tech – 3 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Marian – 12 p.m.
ROAD SCHEDULE
Sept. 26 – St. Ambrose – 2 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Taylor – 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Concordia – 3 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Indiana Wesleyan – 1 p.m
Nov. 7 – Siena Heights – 12:00 p.m
